VICTORIA – Maria Louisa Ramirez, 79, passed away June 21, 2021. A visitation will be held 6:00 to 8:00 PM on Friday, June 25, 2021, at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy, Victoria, Texas 77901. Graveside services will be 1:00 PM, Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Our Lady of Victory Cemetery #2 in Beeville.
Maria was born in Beeville, Texas, to the late Santiago Montez and Magdalena (Mendoza) Montez. She worked as a hairdresser, bus driver, a nanny and a home health caretaker, all positions that showed her sweet spirit. She loved making tamales for all of her family and friends, but her biggest joy was being surrounded by her family. She was a faithful servant of Jehovah’s Witness.
Maria is survived by two sons, Richard Ramirez (Petra) and Porfirio “B.B.” Ramirez, III (Mary Jane); five daughters, Esmerelda Ramirez, Sylvia Ramirez, Imelda Huerta (Jesse), Lucia Hernandez (Jesse) and Lorrie Valderrama (Stephen); two brothers, Emilio Montez and Eduardo Montez; 16 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of loving family. She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Santiago Montez, Jr.; and a grandson, Jason Lyle Miller.
If desired, the family requests memorials may be made to donate.jw.org.