Maria Lucas Gonzales, age 97, passed away on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Maria was born on Sunday, October 18, 1925, to Santiago Huerta and Marcelina Segura in San Luis Potosi, Mexico. She worked as a cook all her life until her retirement and was married to Jose Ortiz Gonzales.
Preceding Maria in death is her husband Jose Ortiz Gonzales, her brothers Felipe Huerta and Marcelino Llanes and one sister Antonia H. Rodriguez.
She is survived by her sons Javier Rene Gonzales and Jose Luis “Pepe” Gonzales both from Beeville and her sister Sabina Galvan from Saltillo, Mexico.
Services will be on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Trevino Funeral Home with a visitation from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. followed by a chapel service at 1 p.m. with Father Richard Gonzales officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Victory #2.
Arrangements entrusted to Trevino Funeral Home