Maria Luisa Romero, 85, of Robstown, Texas, entered eternal rest on November 29, 2020.
She was born on April 29, 1935, in Mineral, Texas, to Jose V. Marin and Refugia Carabajal.
She is preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Jose Marin Jr., Valentine Marin and Macedonia Lozano.
Maria is survived by her husband, Macario G. Romero; daughter, Frances Serbantez of Petronila; brothers, Ricardo Marin, Pedro Martin, Antonio Marin and Alfonso Marin all of Lansing Michigan; sister, Celia Guzman of Corpus Christi; grandchildren, Briana Nicole Rodriguez of Petronila and David Serbantez of Corpus Christi; 7 grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.
Visitation will be held at 12:00pm – 2:00pm on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Treviño Funeral Home. Chapel service will follow at 2:00pm with Pastor Marty Vera officiating. Burial will follow at Mineral Cemetery.
Treviño Funeral Home