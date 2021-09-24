BEEVILLE – Maria M. Gomez, 50, passed away on Sept. 20, 2021. She was born on June 13, 1971, in Stanton, Texas, to Antonio and Jane (Suniga) Gomez. She was a homemaker.
She is preceded in death by her father, Antonio Gomez; and two brothers, Raymond, and Ramiro Gomez; and six grandchildren.
She is survived by her companion, Adrian Flores of Beeville; mother, Jane Suniga of Beeville; four sons, Christopher (Crystal) Gamez of Skidmore, William (Margaret) Galle of Beeville, Victor (Alexis) Gamez of Pettus and Steven (Melinda) Gamez of Beeville; six daughters, Crystal (Jose) Balderas, Victoria (Mike Perales) Gamez, Ashley (Ciji) Galle and Cindy (Edwin Flores) Gamez, all of Beeville, Amanda S. Galle of College Station and Amanda R. (Jerry) Gamez of Temple; five sisters, Martha Lucas of San Marcos, Augustina Gomez and Maricela (Mauricio) Camacho, both of Mississippi, Shadow Ann Gomez of Beeville and Antonia Gomez of Georgia; three brothers, Joe A Gomez, Monico Gomez and Anastacio Gomez, all of Beeville. She is also survived by 37 grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 3-9 pm on Monday, Sept. 27, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. A prayer service will be held at 7 pm. A chapel service will be held at 10 am on Tuesday, Sept. 28, with Rev. Ramiro Garza officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Skidmore, Texas.
Serving as pallbearers are Victor Gamez, Adrian Flores, William Galle, Steven Gamez, Monico Gomez, Jose Balderas, Mike Perales, Jerry Gomez and Edwin Flores.
Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel