Mrs. Maria Margarita (Garza) Alaniz, 71, of Gates, North Carolina, formerly of Beeville, Texas, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, in Gates, North Carolina.
Mrs. Alaniz was born June 24, 1948, in Beeville, Texas, to Telco and Virginia (Vasquez) Garza. She married Anselmo Alaniz, Sr. and was a cook. She was a Catholic and attended St. James Catholic Church where she sang in the choir every Sunday at 7:30 a.m. She was also a Cursillista.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Teclo and Virginia (Vasquez) Garza; her husband, Anselmo Alaniz, Sr.; three sisters, Herminia G. Salinas, Alicia Perez and Virginia G. Borjas; and two brothers, Luis and Teclo Garza, Jr.
Survivors include two sons, Baldemar (Dolores) Garcia, Jr. and Lino ( Martina) Garcia, both of Beeville; stepson, Arturo (Eva) Alaniz of Bastrop; a daughter, Lori (Donald) Bennett Gates, N.C.; a grandson, Jerad Garcia of Beeville, Texas; a granddaughter, Amber Garcia of Beeville, Texas; seven sisters, Dolores Espionza, Olga Castaneda, Josie Segovia, Rosanna Madrigal, Jovita and Elsa Villanueva and Annie Cumpian; three brothers, Adan Villanueva, Harold and Adolfo Garza; stepmother, Lucia Garza; and an aunt, Angie Garcia.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 8, at Treviño Funeral Home with a rosary recited there that evening at 7 o’clock.
A graveside service will be conducted Saturday, May 9, at 11 a.m. at Glenwood Cemetery with Father Richard Gonzales officiating.
Pallbearers were Jerad Garcia, Frank Medina Jr., Ruben Perez, A.C. Garza, Adan Villanueva and Harold Garza.
Honorary pallbearers will be Amber Garcia, Gracie Medina and Angela Cuevas.
Due to COVID-19 the chapel will be operating at 25% capacity.
