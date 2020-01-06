Maria (Marin) Guerrero, 85, of Beeville, died Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at her residence.
Mrs. Guerrero was born Nov. 23, 1934, in the Cadiz Community to Maria (Flores) and Jose Maria Marin. She married Francisco “Tony” Guerrero on Oct. 5, 1953, in Beeville. She was a Catholic and a Eucharistic Minister and involved with the De Colores, Cursillistas and Devine Mercy Organization
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a son, Tony Guerrero; a sister, Olivia Marin.
Survivors include a daughter, Diana Solis of Edinburg; three sons, Henry Guerrero and David (Elizabeth) Guerrero, both of Beeville, and Michael Guerrero of Calallen; a daughter-in-law, Adriana Guerrero of Beeville; a brother, Joe (Esperanza) Marin of Largarto; a sister, Lupe Martinez of Alvin; 14 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at Treviño Funeral Home with a rosary recited there that evening at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at St. James Catholic Church with Father Jacob officiating. Burial will follow at Beeville Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Bobby Zuniga, Andrea Dee Solis, and Diego, Kristopher, Brandon and Sarah Guerrero.