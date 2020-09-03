BEEVILLE – Mrs. Maria (Mary) S. Trevino, 60, of Beeville, passed away on Sept. 1, 2020. She was born on April 20, 1960, in San Angelo, Texas, to Ubil Samaniego and Angela Lara. She married Arcadio L. Trevino, Jr. on April 9, 1977, in San Angelo, Texas.
She worked as a CNA and then in retail, retiring from Bealls Department Store in 2004.She had a heart full of love for everyone and always saw the good in all she met. She truly lived, laughed and loved. Her passion was to spend as much time as she possibly could with her family. Her full time, and most important job she ever had, was being a wife of 43 years to her high school sweetheart. She was a loving mother, who gave all of herself, to ensure her family was taken care of. As she continued being a wife and mother, she then became the best grammy in the world. Through her strong faith and relationship with Jesus Christ, she led her family to know God as she did.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ubil Samaniego and Angela Lara.
She is survived by her husband, Arcadio L. Trevino, Jr. of Beeville; her son, Arcadio L. (Leticia) Trevino III of Beeville; her two daughters, Amy (David) Banda and Autumn (Nick) Camacho, both of Beeville; seven loving grandchildren, Aerik, Lyric, Destiny, Samantha, David, Olivia and Dominick; three brothers, David Estaban (Linda) Samaniego of Kyle, Texas, Jesse Francisco (late Mary) Samaniego; Ubil (Mary) Samaniego, and mother-in-law; Rosa Trevino all from San Angelo. She is also survived by sister-in-laws, many nieces and nephews.
To her grandbabies: May the Lord bless you and protect you; may the Lord smile on you and be gracious to you; may the Lord show you favor and give you peace. (Numbers 6:24-26).
Visitation will be held at 5 pm on Friday, Sept. 4, at New Life Church. A prayer service will be held at 7 pm. Funeral services will be held at 2 pm on Saturday, Sept, 5, at New Life Church with Pastor Jesse Berthold officiating. Interment will follow at Beeville Memorial Park.
Serving as pallbearers are Aerik Trevino, Michael Samaniego, Luis Perez, JC Gonzales Jr., David Banda and Nick Camacho. Honorary pallbearers are David Alan Banda, Dominick Camacho, David Ben Samaniego and Jared Samaniego.
Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel