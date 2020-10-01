Maria Oralia Chavarria, 84, of Beeville, Texas passed away on September 26, 2020.
She was born in Clareville, Texas, on August 9, 1936, to Reyes Cuellar and Guadalupe Hinojosa. She was a movie theatre manager for many years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Alfredo Chavarria; granddaughter, Maria Magdelan Morgan; son, Juan Manuel Chavarria; sister, Estella Cardenas
Maria is survived by her sons, Alfredo Chavarria Jr. of Beeville, Texas, Gustavo Chavarria of Phoenix Arizona; sisters, Idolina Torres, Elda Corona, Rosa Cuellar; brother, Reyes Cuellar Jr. all of Beeville, Texas; daughter-in-laws, Yrma Gonzales Chavarria, Minerva Chavarria and Norma Perez Chavarria, both of Beeville, Texas; grandchildren, John Richard Slator, Marcus Ray Chavarria, Nicholas Daniel Chavarria, Maria Louisa Chavarria, Anna Kristina Villarreal, Lauren Slator, Isabel Maria Chavarria and Alex Fernandez.
Visitation will be held at St. James Catholic Church on Friday, October 2, 2020, from 6:00pm – 8:00pm with a rosary at 7:00pm that evening.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30am on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at St. James Catholic Church with Father Jacob officiating. Burial will follow at San Pedro Cemetery in Clareville.
Pallbearers will be John Richard Slator, Marcus Ray Chavarria, Nicholas Daniel Chavarria, Cody E. Morgan, Alex Fernandez and Marisol Herrera.
