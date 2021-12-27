Maria (Romero) Burgos, 90, of Mineral, Texas, went to be with our Lord on December 22, 2021.
Maria was born June 7, 1931, in Mineral to Catarino Romero and Margarita (Guzman) Romero. She married Vildo S. Burgos Sr. on January 15, 1955. She loved doing word puzzles and as a strong faith Christian woman, daily devotion reading and praying for her family and friends was very important. She was a founding member of Primera Iglesia Bautista de Mineral. She was the eldest child of 11 children and helped raise them.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Catarino and Margarita Romero; her husband, Vildo S. Burgos Sr.; a son, Abraham R. Burgos; two brothers, Isaac Romero, and Zaragoza Romero; and a sister Francis Guajardo.
Survivors include three daughters, Elizabeth R. (Arturo III) Gonzales, Rachel (Scott) Stephens and Mary Kay (Javier) Peralez; three sons, Abel R. (Debbie) Burgos, Isaac Burgos and Vildo S. Burgos Jr.; 10 grandchildren, Miguel, Benjamin, Matthew, Alyssa, Crystal, Isaac Jr., Malarie, Edward Lee, Joel and Briana; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, December 27, at Angelus Funeral Home Chapel with a prayer service at 6 o’clock.
The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, December 28, at Primera Iglesia Bautista de Mineral with Dr. Fred Loa officiating. Burial to follow at Mineral Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Miguel Gonzales, Benjamin Gonzales, Matthew Burgos, Isaac Burgos Jr., Edward Lee Garza and Joel Vega.
Arrangements entrusted to Angelus Funeral Home