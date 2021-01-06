Maria Tomasita Hernandez

Maria Tomasita Hernandez

Maria Tomasita Hernandez, age 62 of Beeville passed away on Monday, January 4, 2021. 

Mrs. Hernandez was in Beeville on September 25, 1958, to Jose R. & Maria Z. Cano. She was united in matrimony to Roberto Hernandez and was a homemaker. 

She is preceded in death by her father, Jose R. Cano; and three brothers, Jose Cano, Jr., David Cano, and Ramiro Cano. Survivors include her husband, Roberto Hernandez of Beeville; one son, Robert Hernandez of Beeville; two daughters, Ermalinda Medina Garcia of Victoria and Vanessa Hernandez of Beeville; two brothers, Alberto (Brenda) Cano, Armando (Yvette) Cano of Beeville; three sisters, Rosalinda Flores (Ignacio Aguilar), Maria C. (Roberto) Silva and Graciela (Scott) Ogle of Beeville; 11 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held at Treviño Funeral Home on Sunday, January 10th, from 12:00p.m. – 2:00p.m. followed by a chapel service officiated by Deacon Roger Rosenbaum. Interment to follow at Our Lady of Victory #2 Cemetery. 

Active pallbearers: Armando Cano, Robert Hernandez, Albert Cano, Jr., Alex Brown, Jenaro Villarreal, Raymond DeLeon, Scott Ogle, and Robert Hernandez III.

Honorary pallbearer: Roberto Hernandez.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing will be enforced, and masks are required. Services can be viewed on Treviño Funeral Home’s Facebook page.

Treviño Funeral Home

