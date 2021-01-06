Maria Tomasita Hernandez, age 62 of Beeville passed away on Monday, January 4, 2021.
Mrs. Hernandez was in Beeville on September 25, 1958, to Jose R. & Maria Z. Cano. She was united in matrimony to Roberto Hernandez and was a homemaker.
She is preceded in death by her father, Jose R. Cano; and three brothers, Jose Cano, Jr., David Cano, and Ramiro Cano. Survivors include her husband, Roberto Hernandez of Beeville; one son, Robert Hernandez of Beeville; two daughters, Ermalinda Medina Garcia of Victoria and Vanessa Hernandez of Beeville; two brothers, Alberto (Brenda) Cano, Armando (Yvette) Cano of Beeville; three sisters, Rosalinda Flores (Ignacio Aguilar), Maria C. (Roberto) Silva and Graciela (Scott) Ogle of Beeville; 11 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held at Treviño Funeral Home on Sunday, January 10th, from 12:00p.m. – 2:00p.m. followed by a chapel service officiated by Deacon Roger Rosenbaum. Interment to follow at Our Lady of Victory #2 Cemetery.
Active pallbearers: Armando Cano, Robert Hernandez, Albert Cano, Jr., Alex Brown, Jenaro Villarreal, Raymond DeLeon, Scott Ogle, and Robert Hernandez III.
Honorary pallbearer: Roberto Hernandez.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing will be enforced, and masks are required. Services can be viewed on Treviño Funeral Home’s Facebook page.
