Marilyn “Bubbles” S. Malone was born October 7, 1927 in Great Falls, Montana. She passed away peacefully at her home in Beeville, Texas, on Friday, August 23, 2019.
Around the age of ten, she and her parents moved to Beeville to start a bakery business. Once living in Beeville, she helped at her parents’ downtown bakery. That’s where she and Sid met, because he worked just down the street at his grandfather’s hardware store, Burrows Hardware, Co. After graduating from A.C. Jones High School, she attended The University of Texas.
On September 17, 1946, she married the love of her life, Sid I. Malone, at First Presbyterian Church of Beeville, Texas. They made their home in Beeville where they raised their four children, Mike, Patti, Day and Monna.
Bubbles was a devoted mother, wife and homemaker. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church where she taught Sunday School, sang in the choir, was a member of the Women of the Church and the Rosetta Club. She had also been active in the Windmill Emmaus Community. Marilyn served several years as a scout leader for both the Girl Scouts and Cub Scouts. She was an excellent seamstress and spent countless hours sewing for her daughters.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Sid Malone in 2005; son, Mike Malone; son-in-law, Mark Rector; grandson, Travis Turner; her dad, Louis Strauss; and her mother and stepfather, Frances and James F. Scott.
Bubbles is survived by her three daughters, Patti Turner and husband George of Sugar Land, Day Lohse and husband Carroll of Beeville and Monna Rector of Sugar Land; her sister-in-law, Ann Malone Winkle and husband Morris of Round Rock; six grandchildren, Stacy Mattison and husband Greg, George Turner Jr. and wife Sasha, John Abel Jr., Grant Turner, Mark Rector Jr. and Andrew Rector. In addition, she is survived by six great-grandchildren, Piper and Peyton Mattison, Caleb Abel, Lincoln, Harrison and Truman Turner; and four nieces, Monna Kellam, Joan Franks, Sally Frazier and Shannon Middleton.
Her celebration of Life Service will be conducted Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, located at 908 N. Washington, Beeville, Texas.
Burial will follow at Glenwood Cemetery, Beeville, with visitation afterward at First Presbyterian Church.
Pallbearers will be George Turner Jr., John Abel Jr., Mark Rector Jr., Andrew Rector and Caleb Abel.
Honorary pallbearers will be George Turner, Carroll Lohse, Morris Winkle and Mike Knight.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church Building Memorial Fund, 908 N. Washington St., Beeville, Texas 78102 or to the City of Beeville Animal Shelter, 402 N. Washington, Beeville, Texas 78102.
The family deeply appreciates the love and excellent care given by her caregivers: Rachel Villarreal, Rose Arredondo, Lily Garcia, Debbie Benitez, Anita Garcia, Theresa Hernandez, Lexie Trevino, Hope Garcia, Mona Pena, April Garcia, Sylvia Martinez and Rose Marie Cuevas (both deceased), the staff of Exclusive Nursing Home Health & Hospice of Beeville and to Dr. Joe Larakers.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home