Mario Herrera, 59, of Mathis, died Friday, March 28, 2020, at home surrounded by family.
Mr. Herrera was born Jan. 19, 1961, to Joseph and Adelfa (Cantu) Herrera. He was a carpenter and construction worker in and around the city of Mathis for more than 15 years.
He was preceded in death by his son, Mario Herrera Jr.; his parents; a brother, Joe Luis Herrera; and aunt and uncle, Felicita and Guadalupe Hernandez.
Survivors include his wife of 34 years, Sylvia T. Herrera; daughters, Jacqueline (Alfred Nunez) Herrera of Elgin, Margarita (Joe Rosales) Herrera and Roxanne (Joel) Padilla of Mathis; 10 grandchildren, Christopher, Eliyah, Aliza, Jewel, Dustin, Tucker, Brianna, Ian, Jordan and Riley; and seven siblings, Juan (Mary) Herrera, Yolanda (Jay) Danz, Guadalupe (Ester) Herrera, Eliseo (Michelle) Herrera, Israel Herrera, Jesusa (Jonathan) Herrera and Rebecca (Pedro Solis) Herrera.
Visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 24, at Treviño Funeral Home with a rosary recited at 10 o’clock.
A chapel service will follow. Burial will be at Waldhim Cemetery in Tynan.
Pallbearers will be Nathan Zane Coronado, Genaro Hinojosa III, Pete Soliz, Joe Manuel Casarez, Joel Padilla and Joe Jon Rosales.
Treviño Funeral Home