Marion Davis Sehlke entered the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on June 10, surrounded by loved ones. Marion was born in Beeville, Texas, on November 19, 1938 to Ruth and Buford Davis. She grew up in South Texas, attended Trinity University, and was a flight attendant for Braniff. She owned Kelly’s Gifts and Interiors and worked at George West Junior High before retiring. She met Chuck Sehlke, the love of her life, in Beeville while he was stationed at Chase Field. They were married in 1961, traversed the country during his stint with the Marines, and watched their family grow and flourish in Illinois when he became a commercial pilot. The pull of her roots and love of a large extended family brought them to George West in 1979, where they lived the rest of their 59 years together.
Marion was an artist, weaving beautiful items on her looms, creating stained glass, painting images from experiences, making clay figures, and decorating her home. Gardening was another love of hers, with zinnias and other beautiful flowers filling vases in their home and on the church altar throughout the summer. She appreciated and enjoyed nature – both at home watching her birds and growing flowers – and away with trips to Colorado and her most favorite place on earth, the British Virgin Islands. She and Chuck enjoyed numerous sailing trips with her sister Gina and brother-in-law Bob, and later for many years with her children and then grandchildren.
Her greatest love was for her family. Marion’s deep and abiding love for Chuck was evident to everyone who knew her. She was a staunch supporter of their children, Cheryl, Charles and Bryon, and held down the fort during Chuck’s many days away during his career as a pilot. She welcomed their spouses, Mike, Pam and Rena into her life as her own children. The blessing of grandchildren filled her heart to overflowing and Joe, John, Carrie, Luke, Davis, Ben and Tom have lives that are richer because she was in them. Grandmomma Camp was a favorite time, along with sleepovers in George West and family vacations in Texas and abroad. Marion traveled thousands of miles to games of baseball, football, tennis, lacrosse, soccer, softball, cross country, track and basketball, along with band competitions, choral concerts and one act plays. She unconditionally welcomed Michael Ann, Sean, Laura, Katheryn, Keith and Calen when they became part of the family. Her great-grandchildren brought exceptional joy to her life, and she used social media to visit with Ruthie, Jane, Lily, Cash and Ellis.
A driving force of her life was her Christian faith. Her spiritual life was forever changed when she attended Cursillo. As she grew in Christ, her existing relationships with family and friends were deepened, and her friendships expanded throughout the Episcopal Diocese of West Texas. She volunteered with Cursillo for many years. Marion served the Good Shepherd Episcopal Church faithfully for decades, serving on Altar Guild and Vestry and even making the stained glass windows in the church. She also served on many diocesan committees over the years.
Knowing she would be with Jesus removed her fear of dying, and she was at peace until the end. Welcoming her into Heaven are her parents, her sister and best friend Gina, three brothers-in-law, and many wonderful aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.
She will live on in the hearts of her husband, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Patti and Bev, brother-in-law Bob, nieces, nephews, many cousins and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m.Monday, June 22, at the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd in George West.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/PFFTribute/MarionSehlke or the charity of your choice.