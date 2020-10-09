Funeral Services for Marjorie Lee Willeford Worsham, 94, of Houston, TX, were set for 10:00 AM Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Garmany & Carden Funeral Directors Chapel, 1201 Fourth Street, Rosenberg, TX 77471, with Dr. Donnie Melton officiating. A graveside service was 3:00 PM Wednesday at Beeville Memorial Park, Beeville, TX, with Rev. Bill Stockton officiating.
Visitation was 9:30 - 10:00 AM Wednesday morning, for thirty minutes preceding the funeral service.
Due to COVID-19, facial masks and social distancing are required inside the funeral home facility.
Serving as active pallbearers will be Dan Carter, Weston Carter, Bryce Patterson, Seth Miles Rouse, Nathan Rouse, Brandon Worsham, Kane Brisbin and Rhyne Brisbin. Honorary Pallbearers will be Ronny W. Worsham and John Rouse.
She was born Marjorie Lee Willeford on November 11, 1925, in Alvin, TX, to William L. Willeford and Mattie Jane Freshour Willeford. She passed away peacefully October 1, 2020. She was one of 7 children, five girls and two boys, growing up on a dairy farm. She and her siblings would have to arise before daylight to milk the cows before they could get ready for school. Marjorie was in the Alvin High School Band, so after school she would go home to milk cows and then go back to school for band practice. Marjorie worked for Houston Pipeline in Pearland and then managed apartments in Houston for a brief time; she later worked for Fisher Oil Well Services in Beeville, TX. On May 3, 1968, she married the love of her life, E.E. "Cowboy" Worsham. They lived in Pearland for a while, before moving to Beeville, TX, where they enjoyed raising quarter horses. She was a true Texas woman who learned the ins and outs of raising cattle and horses. They enjoyed life together for 27 years before Cowboy's death in 1995. In 2000, Marjorie moved to Richmond, TX, to be near family. She designed a lovely home and had it built in Richmond, where she lived until 2015, when she moved to Clarewood House in Houston, TX.
Marjorie was a strong, courageous, and independent woman who had a deep faith in God and His plan for her life. Through many difficult times in her life, she persevered. She was a breast cancer survivor, she recovered from heart bypass surgery at the age of 50, and she recovered from a stroke after moving to Richmond. She was a loving caregiver to Cowboy.
While living in Beeville, she was an active member of First Baptist Church of Beeville, singing in the choir, and teaching children in Sunday School. After moving to Richmond, she was a faithful member at First Baptist Church of Rosenberg, singing in the Sanctuary Choir and attending Adult Bible Classes. She also was a member of the Golden Heirs Singers and loved traveling with this group performing gospel songs. Even at Clarewood House, she was an enthusiastic member of the Clarewood House Choir and participated in their seasonal programs. Everywhere she lived, Marjorie made wonderful, lasting friendships. Gardening and flowers brought special joy to her; she was very active in the Garden Clubs of both Pearland and of Beeville.
Marjorie stayed mentally active in her daily routine right up to her physical decline in recent weeks. An avid reader, she collected books about every American President during her lifetime. In recent years, she enjoyed creating beautiful beaded pictures, striving to make one for as many of her grandchildren as she could.
She loved her family and her many friends. We will miss her ever-present sweet smile and her wonderful laugh.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her two sons, Daniel Morris "Skipper" Carter and Thomas Marcus Carter; and four siblings, Elizabeth Free, Juanita Kidd, Bill Willeford and Jack Willeford. Survivors include her son, Ronny W. Worsham and wife, H. Dell Worsham; daughter-in-law, Bea Rouse and her husband, John. She was known and loved as "Granny" to grandchildren, Daniel Morris Carter, III, Claudia Lee Patterson and husband, Brady, Nathan Wayne Rouse; Thomas Earl Carter, Christen Carter, Tracey Brisbin, Leslie Matthews, Laura Butler, Brandon Worsham, and Morgan Worsham; 28 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren. Two sisters also survive her, Helen Carden and Wanda Cozad, as well as many special nieces and nephews and other relatives.
The family would like to express sincere gratitude to Jeanne Strader, her main caregiver and constant friend, for the past four years of loving care, and to all of her caregivers with Family Tree In-Home Care.
Memorials may be given in her memory to First Baptist Church of Rosenberg, 1117 First Street, Rosenberg, TX 77471.
