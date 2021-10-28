Mark Adam Freeman II, born March 7, 1993 in Kingsville, TX, beloved husband to Jazmyn Freeman and United States Marine Lance Corporal, passed away October 24, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer. Mark is survived by mother, Dina Topewith of Beeville; father, Mark A. Freeman of Tuleta; sisters:, Casandra Castro, Paige Freeman, Haley Freeman, Sarena Freeman and Tayla Freeman; numerous extended family and friends.
Mark was pure of heart; he loved the outdoors and had an immense collection of trivia and movie facts. He will be dearly missed. Everyone who knew Mark loved him. He was a source of inspiration to many.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. with the recitation of the rosary at 7 p.m. in the Hillcrest chapel, San Antonio. You may join the family for the live streaming of the rosary at the following link:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaVJ-_OOv6eXfc4Wh5SQ-NQ
A Mass will be held on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at Saint Patrick’s Catholic church at 10 a.m. with military honors following at 2:45 p.m. at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.