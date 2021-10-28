Mark Adam Freeman II

Mark Adam Freeman II, born March 7, 1993 in Kingsville, TX, beloved husband to Jazmyn Freeman and United States Marine Lance Corporal, passed away October 24, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer. Mark is survived by mother, Dina Topewith of Beeville; father, Mark A. Freeman of Tuleta; sisters:, Casandra Castro, Paige Freeman, Haley Freeman, Sarena Freeman and Tayla Freeman; numerous extended family and friends.

Mark was pure of heart; he loved the outdoors and had an immense collection of trivia and movie facts. He will be dearly missed. Everyone who knew Mark loved him. He was a source of inspiration to many.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. with the recitation of the rosary at 7 p.m. in the Hillcrest chapel, San Antonio. You may join the family for the live streaming of the rosary at the following link:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaVJ-_OOv6eXfc4Wh5SQ-NQ 

A Mass will be held on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at Saint Patrick’s Catholic church at 10 a.m. with military honors following at 2:45 p.m. at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.

