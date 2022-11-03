Mark Patrick Greiner, age 61 of Swinney Switch, Texas died on October 29, 2022 in Adel, Iowa.
Mark was born on June 18, 1961 in Lakehurst, New Jersey to LeRoy and Karen (Hughes) Greiner. He attended George West High School and was a member of St. George Catholic Church in George West, Texas.
Mark’s profession included auto and marine mechanics. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, family, participating in Texas cook-offs, and all his nieces and nephews.
Mark is survived by brothers, Shawn of Swinney Switch, Greg (Shelly) of Adel, Iowa, Randall (Debbie) of San Antonio; sister, Cindy Brookshire of Wing, Alabama; along with nieces, nephews.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Amber Sue; parents, LeRoy and Karen; and brother-in-law, Joey Brookshire.
Funeral services will be announced at a later date.