Mark Reagan Matheson, 41, of Beeville, Texas, passed away on January 13, 2021, in a Corpus Christi hospital following a brief illness. Mark was a member of the First Baptist Church of Skidmore.
Mark was born on April 24, 1979, to Randel and Katheryn (Roberts) Matheson. He grew up in the Clareville community of Bee County and attended school at Skidmore-Tynan ISD. During his high school years, Mark enjoyed raising and showing cattle through 4-H and FFA projects and participating in UIL academic competitions. After graduating from Skidmore-Tynan High School as salutatorian in 1997, Mark attended Texas A&M University in College Station, majoring in agriculture and competing as part of the Beef Cattle Show Team. Mark committed much time and energy to pursuit of “The Other Education” during his time at Texas A&M, and therefore later transferred to Sam Houston State University, graduating in 2004 with a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Science. After college, Mark served as an agricultural extension agent in Deaf Smith County for the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, and later as a high school agricultural science teacher at Lake Worth ISD. After working as a manager for several years at Round Up Saloon in Dallas, he returned home to Bee County in 2018 and was employed as a sales manager at Fuller Tractor Company in Alice.
Mark was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Glenn (“Bill”) and Willie Mae Naylor Matheson, and maternal grandparents, Archie and Elsie Idell Smith Roberts.
Survivors include his parents, Randel and Katheryn Matheson; brother, Matthew (Casandra) Matheson; sister, Meredith Matheson Thoms (Wayne); nephew, Kooper Matheson; nieces, Matheson, Whitney and Wrenn Thoms, all of Beeville; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation was held from 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, January 18 at Oak Park Funeral Home in Beeville.The funeral service was held on Tuesday, January 19, at 10 a.m. at Oak Park with Bro. Jeff Janca officiating. Burial immediately followed at the Clareville Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Mark’s brother, Matthew Matheson, cousins, Billy Beyer, Michael Eanes, Clayton Kasprzyk, Clinton Kasprzyk, brother-in-law, Wayne Thoms, and friends, Rodney Finch, Domingo Garcia, Jr. and Brian Schubert.
Oak Park Funeral Chapel