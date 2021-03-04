Marla Ann Scott, age 65, of Beeville, TX, having finished her work on earth was called into the presence of our Lord and Savior on February 25, 2021, after a lengthy stay in a Corpus Christi Hospital. Marla received her glorified body and is free from all handicaps and pain and is dancing and praising Jesus in Heaven.
Marla was born on April 21, 1955, in Boise, Idaho, to John Brown and Margaret Roush Brown. Marla was a loving mother and grandmother. She loved studying the Bible and praying with her friends, cooking, making beautiful wreaths for many occasions, tending to her plants, playing with her cat, Spaz, and being around all of her friends.
Marla attended First United Methodist Church, New Life Church, and she was a member of the Windmill Emmaus Community where she served in many capacities including serving as a Board Member and the leader of the Glory Bees Reunion Group. Since moving to Beeville in 2004, Marla has worked as a receptionist at Williams Veterinary Clinic, as a substitute teacher at First Baptist Church School, and as a clerk for the City and County Elections Administration. In 2020, Marla started her own wreath making business, Krafty Designs by Marla. Marla will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, David Scott. She is survived by her son, Nicolas (Colleen) Bauer of Beeville, TX, by her daughter, Angela (Matt) Casita of Washington and her brother, Ron (Sally) Brown of Nampa, Idaho; her grandchildren; Malyssa Casita, Jena Bauer, Corbin Bauer, and Emily Bauer; and her best friend, Susan Warner.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church located at 106 East Cleveland Street in Beeville, TX. with Reverend Dean Fleming officiating. A reception will be held after the service in the Fellowship Hall at First United Methodist Church. Serving as honorary pallbearers is the entire Windmill Emmaus Community.
Arrangements are under the direction of Galloway and Sons Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Windmill Emmaus Community. Donations may be sent to the Windmill Emmaus Community Treasurer P.O. Box 26, Beeville, TX. 78104.