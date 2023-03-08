Marlin Williamson Shears, 88, of Beeville, Texas, entered into eternal rest on March 7, 2023. The oldest of three children, he was born December 31, 1934, in Anadarko, Oklahoma to Theodore and Mildred (Dahlenberg) Shears. He retired from NAS Chase Field where he served as the academic training officer. His first assignment at the base was that of a weather sign instructor. He wrote seven books on weather signs and signals for pilots of jet planes.
He married Donna Scoggins Shears on October 1, 1955 in Cyril, Oklahoma and together they owned and operated T-Shirts Plus in downtown Beeville for more than 10 years. He was a member of First United Methodist Church.
Aviation was not only his occupation; it was his passion. Employment opportunities through the years included the Anadarko Municipal Airport, trading labor for flight instruction, Fort Sill in maintenance and repair, Boeing Aircraft, American Airlines and the Federal Aviation Administration in Oklahoma City. He joined the National Guard in Norman in 1960 and was sent to Officers Candidate School in Fort Benning, GA. He then transferred to Fort Rucker, AL, where he attended a national Guard Helicopter Training School. He served as a flight instructor and flight examiner at Fort Walters, Texas before moving to Beeville. He enjoyed restoring aircraft and taking family and friends flying.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters and his beloved wife, Donna Shears.
Survivors include two sons, Bryan Shears and John Shears, both of Beeville; one daughter, Laura (Garry) Rothlisberger of Beeville; four grandsons, Jaren Shears of Austin, Conner Shears (Deepika Singh) of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Jace (Rebecca) Rothlisberger of Beeville, and Lane (Rebekah) Rothlisberger of Banquete; a great-granddaughter, Annalee Mae Rothlisberger; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home.
A graveside service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, March 10, at Beeville Memorial Park
Arrangements entrusted to Galloway & Sons Funeral Home