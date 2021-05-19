BEEVILLE – Martha Ann Chavarria, 56, of Beeville, gained her wings on Monday, May 17, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on Jan. 26, 1965, in Beeville, Texas to Benito and Aurora (Elizalde) Chavarria, Sr. She was an office worker for G & G Pest Control.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Aurora Elizalde Chavarria; aunt, Elvira Chavarria; and five uncles, Anastacio, Amalio and Oscar Chavarria and Thomas and Daniel Elizalde.
Martha was the most loving and caring soul who was always giving and would do everything and anything for anyone. She had a heart of gold.
She is survived by her father, Benito Chavarria, Sr. of Beeville; her three brothers, Benito (Bitsy) Chavarria, Jerry (Debbie) Chavarria and Joe Edward “Chista” Chavarria, all of Beeville; two aunts, Elvira and Mary Elizalde; five nieces, Malorie (Edward Vela), Denise, Clarissa, Makayla and Oriana; one nephew, Joseph (Dee); three great-nieces, Mia, Jordynn and Amelia Rose; four great-nephews, Daxton, Conner, Mateo and E J; and numerous kids she cared and watched over for years.
Visitation will be held from 3-8 pm on Thursday, May 20, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. A rosary will be recited at 7 pm. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1 pm on Friday, May 21, at St. James Catholic Church with Father Jacob Valayath. Interment will follow at San Pedro Cemetery in Clareville, Texas.
Serving as pallbearers are Teresa Contreras, Sarah Zavaleta, Monica Collier, Rose Perez, Rose Ford, Lisa Hernandez, Chastity Campbell and Maggie Vela DeSpain.
Honorary pallbearers are Ofilia Moron, Dolores “Chach” Rodriguez, Joseph R. Chavarria, Malorie Chavarria, Denise Chavarria, Makayla Chavarria, Clarissa M. Chavarria and Oriana Garcia.
Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel