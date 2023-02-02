Martha Elizabeth (West) Rudeloff, 88, of Beeville, Texas passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023.
Martha was born on May 19, 1934, in Beeville to Reginald and Ina (Baird) West. She was a 1951 graduate of A.C. Jones High School and attended Texas A&I Kingsville. She married Richard Rudeloff in Denver, Colorado on June 21, 2003 and was a member of St. Philip’s Episcopal Church. She retired as a petroleum landman and enjoyed watching all sporting events on TV.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Reginald and Ina West; her husband, Richard Rudeloff; and her brother, Reggie West.
Survivors include two sons, Lee (Kim) Chesnut of San Antonio and Will (Marianne) Chesnut of Beeville; two granddaughters, Ashleigh (Rick) Garcia and Alexus Chesnut, both of Beeville; a great-grandson, Easton Villarreal of Beeville; and numerous nieces and nephews and good friend, Dennis Oliver.
The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 4, at St. Philip’s Episcopal Church with Rev. Andrew Green officiating.
Burial will follow in the Glenwood Cemetery where she will be laid to rest next to her mother.
Pallbearers will be Pete West, Jeff West and Wade West, nephews; Cade West, great-nephew; Rick Garcia, grandson-in-law; and Troy Hughes