Martha H (Yoder) Borntrager, age 72 yrs 5 mo., 5 days of Beeville, TX died on Dec. 17, 2002. She was born to Harry and Mary (Bender) Yoder on July 12, 1948, in Kalona, IA.
She was married to Truman D. Borntrager. on Oct. 16, 1969, in Jamesport, MO. They lived in matrimony for 51 yrs, 2 mo., 1 day.
She is survived by her husband Truman, 10 sons, 3 daughters.
David married Susie J. Bontrager, Texas.
Norman married Malinda J. Borntragger Windsor, Mo.
Leroy married Barbara Ann – Mast, Texas.
Simon married Esther – Otto, Texas.
Albert married Rosa D. – Borntrager, Texas.
Daniel married Sarah K. Stoltzfus – Pomeroy, OH.
Mary at home.
John married Susie, E. – Mast, Texas.
Mose married Anna L. – Troyer, Texas.
Eddie married Christena E. – Mast, Texas.
Susie at home.
Katie at home.
Rudy at home.
She has 50 grandchildren, and 3 great-grand children, 2 foster grandchildren.
Preceded in death by parents, 3 sisters, 2 infant grandchildren.