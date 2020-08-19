Martin Acevedo, 57, of Beeville, Texas, passed away on August 17, 2020.
He was born in Valle Hermosa, Tamaulipas, on July 28, 1963, to Armando and Elva Acevedo. He was a carpenter for Acevedo Enterprises.
He was preceded in death by his mother
Survivors include his father, Armando Acevedo; daughters, Krystal Acevedo, Rubi Acevedo; companion, Severa Arrisola; brother, Armando (Rachel) Acevedo; sisters, Alma Perez, Beatriz Martinez, Griselda Acevedo, Mandy Mota, Dennise Rivera; and four grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at 6:00pm until 8:00pm with a prayer following at 7:00pm. Chapel service will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020, at 9:00am with Pastor Salvador Rincon officiating. Burial will follow at George West Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Adrian Acevedo, Armando Acevedo III, Martin Ramos, Julio Martinez Jr., Victor Rivera, Michael Ramirez, Jimmie Ramirez and Israel Pina.
Honorary pallbearers will be Joe (Boy) Perez and Ramon Pena.
