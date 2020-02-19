Martin Bernard Brophy, Jr.
October 16, 1937 – February 13, 2020
Martin Bernard Brophy, Jr. 82, passed away peacefully in his sleep February 13, 2020 at his home in Houston.
He was preceded in death by his father Martin Bernard Brophy, his mother Margaret Mary Brophy, his loving daughter Bridgette Diane Brophy and his brother John Patrick Brophy.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Sandra Brophy; son, Martin (Annabel) Brophy, III; son, Mark Stephen Brophy; sister, Peggy (Leighton) Bush of Nashville, Tennessee; sister, Patricia Whitten of Midland, Texas; sister in law Bertha Mae Kowis Brophy of Houston, Texas. He will be deeply missed by his grandsons, Martin Brophy, IV and Michael Patrick Brophy and numerous nieces and nephews.
Martin was born at St. Joseph’s Infirmary, in Houston on October 16, 1937 to Martin and Margaret Doyle Brophy.
He spent his childhood in the Houston Heights and went to work as a young man selling auto parts.
Through years of hard work and determination, he rose to the position of partner and executive with Hi-Lo Auto Supply. He developed many lifelong friendships during his time with Hi-Lo and will be remembered by all who knew him for his irrepressible sense of humor.
Martin enjoyed the outdoors, bird hunting, watching wildlife and spending time with his family and friends at his ranch in Bee County, Texas.
The Brophy family will be present to receive friends Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM with a Vigil Service beginning at 7:00 PM at Dettling Funeral Home, 14094 Memorial Dr., Houston, TX 77079. The Funeral Mass will commence Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 10:30 AM at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, 11720 Joan of Arc Dr., Houston, TX 77024. In lieu of flowers please consider contributions in Martin’s memory to the Houston Food Bank at www.houstonfoodbank.org . Visit www.DettlingFuneral.com to leave words of condolence for the family.
Dettling Funeral Home, Houston