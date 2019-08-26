Martin Camacho Marez, 54, of Mathis died Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Beeville.
Mr. Marez was born Jan. 19, 1965, in Mathis to Rogelio Marez and Olivia Camacho. He was Christian and a carpenter.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Olivia Camacho Salinas.
Survivors include his father, Rogelio Marez of Mathis; step-father, Felipe Salinas of Mathis; a brother, Frank Marez of Mathis; a sister, Rachel Salinas (Rogelio) Ochoa of Mathis; nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation was held Sunday, Aug. 25, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Treviño Funeral Home in Beeville with a wake service beginning at 6 o’clock. Interment was private.
Treviño Funeral Home