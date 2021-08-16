HOUSTON – Martin Puente, 70, of Houston, passed away on August 13, 2021. Martin was born on May 18, 1951, in Weslaco, Texas, to Otilio and Maria De La Luz (Baez) Puente, Sr. He married Jane Gomez Puente on July 29, 1978. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and had retired as an electrician.
He is preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Erasmo, Eden and Cirildo V. Puente; and two sisters, Petra Valero Sandra Lujan.
He is survived by his wife, Jane Puente of Houston; two daughters, Irene (Reginald Clark) Puente of Cypress, Texas, and Stephanie Puente of Houston; one son, Martin Philip (Bernadette Soule’) Puente of Spring, Texas; two brothers, Otilio (Alvina) Puente, Jr. of Chicago and Benancio “Benny” (Irma) Puente of San Antonio; three sisters, Teresa (David) Guerrero of Illinois, Hirma (Joe) Elizondo and Celia (Michael) Lusk of Beeville; nine grandchildren, Guinevere Jones-Soule’, Aiden Marroquin, Gabrielle Renee’ Clark, Alyssa Diega Marroquin, Madison Soule’ Puente, Aubrie Nicole Puente, Alex James Marroquin, Nathaniel James Clark and Eleanor Soule’ Puente.
Visitation will be held from 3-8 pm on Thursday, Aug. 19, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. A rosary will be recited at 7 pm. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 am on Friday, Aug. 20, at Our Lady of Victory Church with Fr. Isaias Estepa officiating. Interment with full military honors will follow at Our Lady of Victory Cemetery #2.
Serving as pallbearers are Martin Philip Puente, Aiden Marroquin, Bene Puente, Albert Maroquin, Geraldo Gomez and Jesus Juan Gomez.
