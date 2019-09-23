Martina R. Mendez, 93, of Beeville, died Monday, Sept. 23, 2019.
Mrs. Mendez was born July 2, 1926, in Kyle to Manuel and Juanita (Hernandez) Rodriguez. She married Guadalupe Mendez Sr. on July 28, 1946, and was a Christian and a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Guadalupe Mendez Sr.
Survivors include four sons, Ricardo (Yolanda) Mendez Sr. and Samuel “Sammy” (Della) Mendez Sr., both of Beeville, Rudulfo (Milva) Mendez Jr. of Three Rivers and Guadalupe (Yolanda) Mendez Jr. of Houston; three daughters, Gloria (George) Redington of El Paso, Andrea Legan and Velma (Greg) Green, both of Georgia; 16 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A wake service will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at Treviño Funeral Home with a prayer service that evening at 7 o’clock.
A chapel service will be conducted there Thursday, Sept. 26, at 10 a.m. with Pastor Carlos Lopez officiating. Burial will follow at Evangelico Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Avrian Mendez, Ricardo “Ricky” Mendez Jr., Samuel Mendez Jr., Samuel “Sammy Mendez Sr., Jacob Mendez and Guadalupe Mendez Jr.
Treviño Funeral Home