Martina Ruiz Garcia passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Shamrock.
Family Directed Memorial Services will be 1:00 PM Friday, July 24, 2020, in the First Baptist Church in Shamrock. Graveside services will be 2:00 PM Friday, July 24, 2020, in Shamrock Cemetery in Shamrock.
Viewing will be held from 10:00 AM-4:00 PM Thursday and 9:00 AM-12:00 PM Friday at the funeral home. Arrangements are by Robertson Funeral Directors of Shamrock.
Martina Ruiz Garcia was born in Beeville, TX on January 15, 1956, and left peacefully on July 22, 2020. She was married to Abelardo G. Ruiz on April 27, 1971, for 20 years and had five children. She was composer and songwriter and had a home with her music career in Beeville, TX. Then a 2nd home with her children in Shamrock, TX. She has been in the music business since a young girl. However, she went professional after raising her children and in 1993 she recorded her first recording with Hacienda Records out of Corpus Christi, TX. Martina started her band ‘Conjunto La Suerte De Sam Y Martina” later in 1993. Then she married Sam Garcia (Accordionist) in 1995. Then she joined CHR Records and in total recorded 9 professional Country and Tejano Music CDs. She is a Tejano Roots Award Winner as “Female Vocalist of the year of 2013” and inducted in the Tejano Roots Hall of Fame in Alice, TX. In 2016, she was invited to the Tejano Music Awards in San Antonio, TX as a guest of honor. In 2018, she was a Nominated in 3 different music categories in by the Tejano Music Awards. Martina has done hundreds of benefits as helping others was always close to her heart; for whatever their cause, she donated her talent. She loved signing anywhere she was invited. Her two passions were her family and her music. In June 2019, she was diagnosed with Stage 4 Breast Cancer that metastasized to her liver, and she became “Martina Strong” bringing awareness of getting annual Mmammogram and if pain persists asking about a nuclear breast test as she fell in the 10% of cancer that was not caught by a mammogram.
She is survived by daughter, Sonia (Albert) Alfaro; daughter, Ruth (Joey) Putman; daughter, April (Thomas Jr.) Lilly; son, Abel (April) Ruiz all of Shamrock, TX; sister, Terry (Darrel) Hicks Kennedy TX; sister, Dora (Ernest) Rincon; brother, Bennie (Alma) Benavidez; brother, George (Lucy) Benavidez; and sister, Consuelo (Annette) Benavidez, all of Beeville, TX. Several aunts and uncles with numerous cousins, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her son, Robert Castilla; 1st husband, Abelardo G. Ruiz; 2nd husband, Sam Garcia; her mother, Guadalupe Tijerina Benavidez.
