Marvin Elee Voss, 91, of Normanna, died Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.
Mr. Voss was born Nov. 12, 1928, in Normanna to August C. and Ollie M. (Roberts) Voss. He married Betty Ann Brown in Beeville on June 25, 1948. He was employed with Amoco Production and was a member and deacon of First Baptist Church in Tuleta.
He was preceded in death by his parents, August and Ollie Voss.
Survivors include his wife of 71 years, Betty Voss of Normanna; a daughter, Patrice (Keith) Chesser of San Antonio; a son, Marvin B. (Vicki) Voss of Levelland; five grandchildren, Misty Elliott, Kristi Kelly, Kasey Marrs, Jason Chesser and Christopher Chesser; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home chapel.
The funeral service will be conducted there at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, with Rev. Jack Allen officiating. Burial will follow at Beeville Memorial Park. Special selections will be provided by Keith Chesser and Leonard Rodriguez accompanied by organist Patrice Chesser.
Pallbearers will be Mark Morris, Jason Chesser, Chris Chesser, Bud Carpenter, John Kelly and Donnie Morris.
Honorary pallbearers will be Bob Horn, Ollie Morris, Robert Shroyer, Ralph Garza, Rick Garcia and Al Voss.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home