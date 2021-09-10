Marvin “Koko” Brown Voss, 69, of Levelland, Texas passed from this life on August 23, 2021.
Marvin was born May 17, 1952, in Beeville, Texas to Marvin Elee and Betty Ann (Brown) Voss. He graduated from Pettus High School. He obtained his Bachelor of Arts degree from Texas A&I University in Kingsville.
Marvin was employed at Johnson Construction for four years in Pettus. He was a 38-year employee of Occidental Petroleum, previously Amoco and Altura, spending five years in Bay City and 33 years in Levelland. Most recently, Marvin was employed by Devon Conoco Shell Permian in Odessa.
Marvin loved his family and especially spending time with his five grandchildren whom he would make heart-shaped pancakes for. He was their No. 1 baseball fan and attended every game. He enjoyed traveling and seldom met a stranger.
He was preceded in death by father, Marvin E. Voss; and his grandparents, August and Ollie Roberts Voss and Claude and Mamie Windham Brown.
Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Vicki D. (Thiede) Voss of Levelland; mother, Betty A. Voss of Normanna; daughters, Misty (Chad) Elliott of Edmond, Oklahoma, Kristi (John) Kelly of Seminole and Kasey (Jeff) Marrs of Lubbock; sister, Patrice (Keith) Chesser of San Antonio; five grandchildren, Wade Elliott, Macy Elliott, C.T. Kelly, Kendall Kelly and Kensley Marrs; and numerous cousins.
Visitation was held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 25, at Krestridge Funeral Home in Levelland. The funeral service was conducted at 10 a.m. Thursday, August 26, at the Krestridge Funeral Home Chapel. Interment followed in the City of Levelland Cemetery.