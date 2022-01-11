Mary Agnes (Blair) Magill passed away Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Christus Spohn Hospital, Beeville. She was 93.
Mary was born December 9, 1928, in Three Rivers to Samuel Blair and Orabella (Hart) Blair. She married Leroy Magill on June 29, 1971, in Beeville where they were members of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Not only was Mary a talented artist and creative in crafts, she also enjoyed bird watching and horse racing.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel and Orabella Blair; her husband, Leroy Magill; and a son, Robert Williams.
Left behind to cherish fond memories of their grandmother include Suzanne Williams of New Braunfels, Jodie Williams of San Antonio and James Williams of New Braunfels; as well as four great-grandchildren, Justin, Bryce, Trinity and Hailey; several nieces and nephews; and a dear friend, Michele Beck of Beeville.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, January 12, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 10 o’clock with Rev. Thomas L. Goodwin officiating.
Mary will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband, Leroy, at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Pallbearers are James Williams, David Miller, Clay Blair and Shawn O’Banon.
Arrangements entrusted to Galloway & Sons Funeral Home