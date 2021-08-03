Mary Campbell of Des Moines, age 91, died on Monday, July 26, 2021, from heart failure. There are no services planned.
Mary was born in Duluth, Minnesota, to Helen and Leslie Gilbertson on September 11, 1929. Her family moved to Hinsdale, Illinois, when she was 8 months old. She graduated from Hinsdale High School and then attended Iowa State College for three years where she was a member of Pi Beta Phi Sorority.
While at Iowa State she met Crom Campbell. They were married in 1950 and moved to Des Moines, Iowa, where they raised three sons, Cromwell “Scott”, Craig and Douglass. Mary and Crom enjoyed many travels for business and pleasure in the USA and abroad. They were avid bikers and skiers.
Mary was a member of the Junior League in Des Moines and enjoyed her volunteer work. She was a lifetime member of the Episcopal Church. She was a member of chapter Fy PEO.
Mary earned a BFA from Drake University, graduating in 1973. Mary then worked for National Handicraft and Jan’s Gallery in West Des Moines. She spent 10 years working for the Des Moines Art Center and 17 years working for the Silver Fox.
Mary was preceded in death by her sister, Greta Yothers, and her great-granddaughter, Abigail Campbell. She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Crom Campbell; three sons and daughters-in-law: Scott and Becky Campbell of Beeville, Texas, Craig and Cathy Campbell of Urbandale, Iowa, and Douglass and Karen Campbell of Mason City, Iowa. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren: Kristina Johnson (Craig), Laura Campbell, Cromwell Campbell III (Amanda), Mary Salas (Ricardo), Travis Campbell (Nilda), Stuart Campbell (Esma), Jordan Campbell (Tchernavian), Jared Adams, Emily Adams, Grant Campbell and Elizabeth Campbell. She is also survived by 23 great-grandchildren.
In accordance with Mary’s wishes, she has been cremated, and there will be no funeral service, just happy memories!