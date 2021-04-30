Mary Cecilia Varra, 62 of Beeville, Texas, went to rest in everlasting peace on April 29, 2021.
Mrs. Varra was born in Beeville, on September 4, 1958, to Pablo Kala and Carmen Gonzales.
She is preceded in death by her father; grandson, Seth A Varra; siblings, Antonio Gonzales, Evangelina Rivera and Jose Angel Keller.
Mary is survived by her mother, Carmen G. Keller; son, George (Wendy) Varra; daughters, Jennifer Banda, Angela (Agapito) Moreno all of Beeville; siblings, Pablo Keller of Beeville, Inez (Tony) Baldaramos of New Braunfels, Ruben (Maria) Keller of Austin, Rebecca (Ernesto) Benavidez of Tuleta, Monica (Henry) Munoz, Jesus (Valorie) Vasquez of Beeville, eleven grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at 5:00pm until 8:00pm on Monday, May 3, 2021, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church with the recitation of the holy rosary following at 7:00pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church at 10:00am with Father Luke officiating.
Pallbearers will be Agapito Moreno, Marcus Varra, Jesse Delgado, Jr., Josie Delgado, George L. Varra, Aaron M. Moreno.
Honorary pallbearers will be Mariella Varra, Ashley Delgado.
Burial will be private.
