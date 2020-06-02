Mary Eileen (Martisek) Zander, 70, of Beeville entered into the Heavenly Gates greeted by her Lord and Savior and her daughter, Nanette, on Sunday, May 31, 2020. She passed peacefully in the comfort of her home, holding the hands of her husband and son and surrounded by family.
Mary was born March 24, 1950, in Hallettsville to Rudolph and Evelyn (Koncaba) Martisek. She married Richard Zander in Beeville on March 17, 1968. She was a housewife and member of First Baptist Church. She was actively involved in her grandchildren’s lives and had a big heart for all children.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Rudolph and Evelyn Martisek; her daughter, Nanette Eernisse; and a sister, Yvonne Dodd.
Survivors include her loving husband of 52 years, Richard Zander Sr. of Beeville; a son, Richard (Janine) Zander Jr. of Beeville; three brothers, Glenn (Geraldine) Martisek of Friendswood, Rudolph (Natalie) Martisek Jr. and John (Julie) Martisek of Hallettsville; two sisters, Nyoka (Daniel) Smythe and Kathleen (Gary) Besancon, both of Beeville; a brother-in-law, Fred Dodd of Beeville; six grandchildren, Emily Eernisse, Ethan (Kaylee) Eernisse, Elissa Eernisse, Evan Eernisse, Caleb (Stormy) Zander and Cayenne Zander; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home Chapel.
The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 4, at First Baptist Church with Rev. Greg Traylor officiating. Burial will follow at Glenwood Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Caleb Zander, Zeke Gamez, Fred Dodd Jr., Gary Besancon Jr., David Martisek, Luke Hinton, Mark Besancon and Joe Besancon.
Honorary pallbearers will be Evan Eernisse, Daniel Smythe Jr., Bryan Martisek and Ethan Eernisse.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home