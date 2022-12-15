In loving memory of our mother, Mary Elizabeth Bledsaw, who passed away on December 7th, 2022. Mary Elizabeth Bledsaw was the devoted wife of Thurman Bledsaw and loving mother of Kayla Joy Perkins, Donald Herring, Kenneth, Sharon, Deborah and Brenda Bledsaw. Mary Elizabeth Bledsaw will be deeply missed by host of grandchildren and all who knew her.
Our mother was a kind, caring and giving person who always put the needs of her family before her own. She was a strong woman who faced every challenge in her life with courage and dignity. Our mother was a source of inspiration to us all and she will be deeply missed by everyone whose lives she touched.
Growing up, Mary was always there for us, whether we needed help with our homework or just a shoulder to cry on. She was a woman of strong faith and she instilled in us the importance of family, hard work and doing what is right. Our mother was a true role model who we will always look up to.
Friday, December 16, 2022 - The funeral services will be held at First United Methodist Church in Beeville, Texas. Visitation at 9:00 a.m. and service to follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev Adrienne Zermeno.
Monday, December 19, 2022 - Interment will be at 9:00 a.m. in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio Texas.
Pallbearers will be Derek Berry, Keenan Berry, Joshua Herring, and Jeremiah Aleman.
Mother, you will always be in our hearts and we will never forget you. We love you so much. Rest in peace.
