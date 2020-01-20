Mary Elizabeth (Hawthorne) Reagan, known by her grandchildren affectionately as Nina, 98, of Beeville, passed Saturday, January 18, 2020.
Mrs. Reagan was born January 16, 1922, in Elkhart, Texas, to Robert “Bob” Hawthorne and Mary Pearl Sheridan. She married Dr. John W. Reagan on February 4, 1944 in Galveston where they met while attending medical school together. She was a registered nurse and member of First Presbyterian Church, Rosetta Club and Pan American Round Table. She loved traveling, gardening, and everything the earth provided. Her greatest pleasure in life was her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dr. John W. Reagan; and a brother, Bill Hawthorne.
Survivors include sister Bobbie Wright of Beeville; three sons, Mike Reagan and wife Linda of Wimberley, Bobby Reagan and wife Harriet Hearne of Bandera, and Tom Reagan of Pipe Creek; four grandchildren, Ryan Reagan and wife Rachel, Kelly Reagan, Shawn Reagan and husband Justin Messimer, and Nicole Reagan; four great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 2:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday, January 25, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home Chapel followed by the celebration of life at 3 o’clock.
Burial will follow at Glenwood Cemetery where she will be laid to rest beside her husband.