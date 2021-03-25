The loving soul of Mary Elva Medina gracefully transferred to her loving God on Saturday, March 20, 2021. She was brought into the lives of her loving family on January 6, 1941, born to Enrique M. Perez and Reyes (Garza) Perez in Falfurrias, Texas. The family moved to Beeville, Texas, in 1943 where Mary Elva grew up and attended school, worked, married and raised her children.
In 1988, she chose a profession that allowed her to care for others. She worked as a Certified Nurse Assistant in Home Health for Bee Area and Exclusive. She eventually went to stay with her daughter and her family in Pflugerville, Texas. While living there, she worked for Angel Healthcare and Buckner Villa Retirement Center. Her life was greatly vested as a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She attended St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Pflugerville, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Enrique and Reyes Perez; two brothers, Ruben and Joe Henry Perez; her sister, Sylvia Corina Perez; her sister-in-law, Elizabeth Perez; her son-in-law, Ernest Gonzales; and her grandson, Brandon Keith Martinez.
Survivors include her children, Claudia Ann Gonzales of Cedar Hill, Texas, Celinda (Armando) Martinez of Pflugerville, Texas, and Ruben E. Garcia of San Antonio, Texas. She has three surviving grandsons, Eric (Kimmy) Gonzales of Cedar Hill, Texas, Nathan Gonzales of Leander, Texas, and Gabriel Martinez of Pflugerville, Texas, as well as three great-grandchildren, Elise, Luke and Lucy Gonzales. She is survived by her brother, Hector Perez of San Antonio, Texas; her niece, Jennifer (Mark) Brooks; and nephews Aaron and Brandon Roberts; as well as great-nephews Clark, Oliver and Elliot Brooks. She was blessed to have numerous close friends and relatives who kept in touch and checked in on her and whom she loved having lengthy conversations with over the phone.
The family would like to thank Dr. Arthur Smith, Dr. David Kessler and Dr. Kunjan Bhatt, her cardiology doctors at Austin Heart Hospital. They’d also like to thank Dr. Nieto, internist at St. David’s Round Rock Hospital and the nurses who attended to their mother, as well as Dr. Lee and Dr. Cardenas and all the nurses and therapists at St. David’s Rehabilitation Hospital in Austin, Texas. A special thank you to Austin Hospice for their compassionate services at the end of our mother’s life.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 29, 2021, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home, 409 N. Tyler, Beeville, Texas, with a rosary at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 609 Gramman Street, Beeville, Texas. Burial will follow at Beeville Memorial Park, 2521 Highway 59 East, Beeville, Texas.
Pallbearers will be Eric Gonzales, Nathan Gonzales, Gabriel Martinez, Joseph Garcia, Michael Garcia, Aaron Roberts and Brandon Roberts.
Honorary pallbearers will be great-grandson Luke Gonzales and great-grand nephews Clark Brooks, Oliver Brooks and Elliot Brooks.
Our precious mother was taken from us because of COVID-19, and even as she struggled to speak, she wanted to be certain to convey her desire that everyone gets vaccinated and that everyone takes all necessary measures of protection. Our family will require that masks be worn at all times, and CDC guidelines must be adhered to by all in attendance.
“I am in heaven now, oh so happy and so bright!
There is perfect joy and beauty in this everlasting light.
All the pain and grief is over, every restless tossing passed;
I am now at peace forever, safely home in heaven at last.”