Mary Jane Ramos, 64, of Beeville, Texas, gained her wings Sunday, June 27, 2021.
Mary Jane was born October 15, 1956, to Guadalupe Ramos and Amelia Garcia in Beeville. She attended Beeville ISD and moved to California where she earned a dental hygienist certificate. She returned to Beeville and was employed and retired from Beeville ISD after serving numerous years in the food service department. Her greatest passion was cooking and loving and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her oldest son, Enrique “Henry” Ocana, Jr.; her father, Guadalupe Ramos; grandparents, Agapito and Veronica Garcia; and her sister, Sandra Ramos.
Survivors include her mother, Amelia Hernandez; the love of her life of 34 years, Genaro Arrisola; her sons, Mario Ocana, Mark (Hannah) Ocana and Eric Arrisola; her daughter, Mary Jane (Robert) Ortiz; her sisters, Norma Arrisola, Bellinda Crenshaw, Diana (Juan) Paiz, Terri Vidauri and Cynthia (Mike) Corey; her brother, Lupe (Sally Ann) Ramos; 11 grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, July 3, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home with a rosary to be recited at 11 o’clock that morning.
Interment of cremains will follow at San Pedro Cemetery.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home