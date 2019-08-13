Mary Jean (Capps) Thomas, 82, passed away Monday, August 12, 2019, at her home in Beeville, Texas.
Mrs. Thomas was born April 25, 1937 in Fort Collins, Colorado, to Ted Capps and Ida Mae (Edwards) Capps. She married James Thomas in Beeville on December 31, 1964.
She was a homemaker, member of First Presbyterian Church where she sang in the choir and was well known across the state of Texas for her service in the Order of the Eastern Star.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ted and Ida Mae Capps; and her husband, James Thomas.
She is survived by a daughter, Vickie Thomas of Beeville; and three nieces, Debbie Fulton of Beeville, Janette Williams Beezley of Temecula, California and Suzette Williams Schubert of Fountain Valley, California.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home Chapel in Beeville.
A private graveside service will be held.Donations in her memory may be made to the American Alzheimer’s Association.
Galloway Funeral Home