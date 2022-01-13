Mary Josephina (Moreno) Sanchez, 67, entered eternal rest on January 8, 2022.
She was born January 28, 1954 in Beeville to Bivian Cavazos and Florentina (Garcia) Cavazos. She married the love of her life Pablo Sanchez Jr. on December 9, 1982 in Beeville. Mary stood strong in her faith as a christian woman who would volunteer at several churches and schools in the community. She loved and was well known for crafting, and family was the most important to her and making memories with her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bivian Cavazos and Florentina (Garcia) Cavazos and her husband, Pablo Sanchez Jr.
Survivors include a brother, Bivian (Diana) Cavasos Jr. of San Antonio, Tx; three daughters, Mickie (Ryan) Trevino of Beeville, Tx, Lucy Sanchez (JoeRay Aleman) of Beeville, Tx and Connie Sanchez of Wallace, Tx; two sons, Mario Sanchez of Wallace, Tx, Pablo Sanchez III (Ivette Sanchez) San Antonio, Tx; 14 grandsons, Gage Ochoa, Gavin Ochoa, Gidon Trevino, Gil Arizmendi III, Pablo Sanchez IV, Carlo Longoria, Benjamin Sanchez, Dominick Aleman, Brandon Aleman, Marcus Aleman, Noah Aleman, Khaos Garza, Xavier Garza, Blaze Garza; four granddaughters, Nadine Sanchez, Esmeralda Sanchez, Mary Sanchez and Raven Garza; two great-grandsons, Gil Arizmendi IV and Saint Arizmendi.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 14, at Angelus Funeral Home Chapel with a prayer service at 7 o’clock.
A funeral service will beheld at 10 a.m. Saturday, January 15, at Angelus Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Salvidor Rincon officiating. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Guadalupe Cemetery #2.
Pallbearers are Pablo Sanchez III, Dominick Aleman, Gil Arizmendi, Mario Sanchez, Randy Rodriguez, Ruben Gonzales III.
Arrangements entrusted to Angelus Funeral Home