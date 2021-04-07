Mary Kate (Gilbert) Dunlap Stanley, 87, of Beeville, Texas, passed away Sunday, April 4, 2021, at Christus Spohn Hospital just 17 days shy of her 88th birthday.
Mary Kate was born April 21, 1933, in Little Rock, Arkansas, to Paul Gilbert and Agnes Marie (Jacob) Gilbert. As a registered nurse, she lovingly cared for her children and family and also touched the lives of many patients. She loved all people especially little children.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Agnes Gilbert; three brothers; and three sisters.
Survivors include her children, Rena Haley of Brooksville, Florida, Raymond W. (Sheila) Dunlap II and Cathy (Willard) Fox, both of Beeville, Wanda (Ray) Jones of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Carol Merritt of Farmersville, Texas, and Tim L. (Ashley) Stanley of DeFuniak Springs, Florida; 11 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 10, at Beeville Memorial Park.
