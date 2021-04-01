Mary Kathryn O’Brien, 91, peacefully passed away on Monday, March 29, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family. Mrs. O’Brien was born in Beeville, Texas, to Cyrus Andrew Fox and Clara Elizabeth West Fox on June 4, 1929. As a direct descendant of Irish immigrants, Mrs. O’Brien continued with her family’s legacy of ranching alongside her husband of 67 years, John Morgan O’Brien. She was a member of the Birthday Club, Pan American Club and a lifetime honorary member of The Rosetta Club. As a member of the American Quarter Horse Association, she proudly carried her own membership card in her purse.
With her devout faith and strong sense of family, Mrs. O’Brien lived with a vibrant love of life and a ready to go anywhere attitude. As recently described by Father Martin, Mrs. O’Brien was stylish and faithful. Mrs. O’Brien or Meme, as she was known by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, was the definition of a true lady… classy and gracious. She was gentle, smart, kind, full of laughter and giving in so many ways. As the backbone of the family, Mrs. O’Brien knew what she wanted, wasn’t afraid to voice her opinion and always let you know where she stood. She was the matriarch of the O’Brien Family, was loved dearly by many and will be greatly missed.
Mrs. O’Brien was preceded in death by her parents and husband. She is survived by her sister, Betty Bauer; her five children: Bridget O’Brien Gayle (Bob), Morgan O’Brien (Beau), Mick O’Brien (Dee Anna Cobb), Dick O’Brien (Charlotte) and Kathy O’Brien Ball (Richard); 12 grandchildren: Michelle Gayle Reitz (Paul), Leslie Gayle Moeller (Trey), Robert Gayle (Mollie), Elaine Gayle Tate (Stephen), John O’Brien (Shannon), James O’Brien (Tonni), Lace O’Brien Felcman (Matthew), Clara O’Brien Crutchfield (Bo), Kelley O’Brien, Tori O’Brien Shay (Michael), Wesley Ball (Allison) and Megan Ball Scherer; and 24 great-grandchildren.
The rosary will be held on Monday, April 5, 2021, at Our Lady of Refuge Catholic Church in Refugio, Texas at 10 a.m. A funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 a.m. with graveside services immediately following at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
The pallbearers will be John O’Brien, James O’Brien, Robert Gayle, Wesley Ball, Kelley O’Brien and Neilon Reitz.
For those wishing, contributions in Mrs. O’Brien’s name can be made to Our Lady of Refuge Catholic Church or the charity of the donor’s choice.
The O’Brien Family would like to extend a special thank you to Mrs. O’Brien’s caregivers, Jo Beth Whitlow, Winnie Brown, Phyllis Brown, Willie Mae Wills, Mary Ann Frazier and Arthur Mae Whitmire.
Arrangements under the direction of Moore Funeral Home, Inc., 402 S. Alamo, Refugio, Texas 78377, 361-526-4334.