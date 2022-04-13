Mary Lea (Henry) Johnson, 83, of Beeville, Texas, passed away Monday, April 11, 2022.
Mary was born March 24, 1939, in Beeville, Texas, to Clarence “C.D.” and Mary (Kirkpatrick) Henry. She was a 1956 graduate of A.C. Jones High School and later chose a career in the medical field which was dear to her heart. After working several different jobs, she retired with the Texas Department of Health as a clerk. She was an active and faithful member of First Baptist Church. Mary’s kind and sweet personality brought much joy to family and friends especially in song. In addition to singing, she also enjoyed sewing, knitting and dancing.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, C.D. and Mary Henry; one son, Glen Alan Webb; her husband, John Wayne Johnson; four brothers, Ray, Sherrod “WyJoe”, David and Fred Henry; and two sisters, Betty Robinson and Aileen Owen.
Survivors include two sons, Richard “Rick” (Sheila) Webb Jr. and David Webb, both of Beeville; five grandchildren, Lori Webb of Beeville, Bryan Webb of Round Rock and David, Adam and Meagan Webb; one sister, Alma Doubrava of Beeville; and several nieces, nephews and great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, April 21, at First Baptist Church with Rev. Greg Traylor officiating. Afterward, family and friends are invited to a reception in the First Baptist Church Activities Center to celebrate Mary’s life and visit with family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church Summer Camp Fund, 600 N. St. Mary’s, Beeville, TX 78102.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home