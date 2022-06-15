Mary Lou Aiken (Gutierrez) age 77, was born February 17, 1945, formerly of Beeville, Texas and passed away June 7, 2022. Mary Lou was surrounded by her loving family when she passed away. She was the daughter of Edward and Mercedes Gutierrez, who have both preceded in death.
Mary Lou married Kenneth Aiken of Delmont, Pennsylvania and spent 61 wonderful years together. During part of that time, Mary Lou supported Ken’s naval career, mainly in Norfolk, Virginia and Corpus Christi, Texas. Mary Lou was a devout Christian woman who attended Most Precious Blood in Corpus Christi, she served as a Eucharistic minister and for those that were homebound. She participated weekly with a Bible study group and was a member of the Funeral Dinner Committee. After moving to Seabrook, Texas, Mary Lou attended St. Mary’s of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in LaPorte, where a Celebration of Life Mass will be held in her honor.
In addition to being a loving mother, grandmother, and friend to all she knew, she enjoyed flower arranging, cooking, sewing, and serving the Lord. She was loved by so many people, and now we will celebrate her life.
Mary Lou is preceded in death by her father, Edward (Blackie) and mother Mercedes Gutierrrez, her brother-in-law Ray Villarreal (Olga), granddaughter Layla Sabatini (Madeline) and brother Noe Gutierrez.
Mary Lou will be deeply missed by her sister, Olga Villarreal (Richard, Ray & Albert) brother, Edward (Sony) & Delfa Gutierrez (Pam & Sonia), sister-in-law Janine Gutierrez (Austin, Alana White & Kristen Bundy), son Ruben Aiken (Toni Castillo) grandchildren Samantha Jewett (Kenny) & Philip Aiken, daughter Debbie Bowen, grandchildren Madeline and son Phoenix Cooper, daughter Kathy Aiken (Michelle Trumble), grandson Christopher Jaramillo (Christina) and children Ariana, Ava and Abram, daughter Pamela Mixon (Scott), grandchild Ashley (Larry Chase) and children, Jeremy Mixon & Faith Mixon-Chase and granddaughter Kayla Mixon. She will be missed by numerous nieces and nephews from both sides of her family.
Pallbearers will be Christopher Jaramillo, Philip Aiken, Larry Chase, Austin Gutierrez, Pam Gutierrez, Sonia Gutierrez, Jeremy Mixon and Richard Villarreal. Gary Haxton will serve as an honorary pallbearer.