Mary Yvonne Ross of George West, Texas, passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022, at the age of 91.
Yvonne was born January 3,1931, in Becton, Texas to Hattie May (Powell) and George Anen Ross. She attended Miller High School in Corpus Christi, Texas and worked for the Department of the Army at the Army Depot retiring in April 1995. She was an active member of the First United Methodist Church of George West, volunteered at Grace Armantrout Museum and the Live Oak County Library. An avid genealogist, she traced her ancestors and helped others do the same.
Yvonne was preceded in death by her father, George Anen Ross; her mother, Hattie May (Powell) Ross; two sisters, Thelma Alice (Ross) Harris and Ella Lois (Ross) Poer; two brothers, Jackson Ross and Leroy Chester Ross; and a nephew Emmet Ross Harris.
Left behind to cherish fond memories include a sister-in-law, Ellowese Ross; two nieces, Karen (Harris) (Gerald Osborne) Elliff II and Novia (Kinsel) Harris; great-niece, Lee Farrell (Harris)Saunders; great-nephew, Walter Alexander Wilburn; and friends, Phyllis Ruszczyk and Brenda Hanus.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, September 29, at George West Cemetery (517 Cemetery Road) with Pastor Sam Blanco officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be sent to First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 266, George West, TX 78022.