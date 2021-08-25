Matthew “Adam” Jimenez, 24, of Beeville, Texas, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 22, 2021.
Mr. Jimenez was born in Grand Prairie, on July 3, 1997, to Miguel Jr. and Ann Marie Jimenez. He was a police officer for the City of Beeville and loved protecting the community. In his spare time, he enjoyed cooking, playing video games, fishing and bird hunting.
He is preceded in death by his grandfathers, Jose Jackson and Miguel Jimenez Sr.
Adam is survived by his parents, Miguel Jr. and Ann Jimenez; fiancé, Gabrielle “Gabby” Flores, grandmother, Guadalupe Jackson; brothers, Mark Anthony (Giselle) Jimenez, Lcpl. Maxim Alexander Jimenez; sister, Marla Anne Jimenez; uncle, Christopher (Yochabel) Jackson, all of Edinburg; nephews, Mark Anthony Jimenez Jr. and Moises Abel Jimenez from Beeville.
Visitation was held at 10:00am until 11:45am on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at Treviño Funeral Home. Mr. Jimenez lay in repose at 12:15pm on Wednesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Recitation of the holy rosary followed at 1:00pm with the funeral Mass celebrated at 1:30pm with Father Richard Gonzales officiating.
Pallbearers were Miguel Jimenez Jr., Mark Anthony Jimenez, Maxim Alexander Jimenez, Octavio Flores, Julio Rodriguez and Stephanie Martin.
