Matthew Brett Nelson of Skidmore, Texas, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020, at the age of 19.
Matt was born March 26, 2000, in Sherman, Texas, to David Lynn Nelson II and Paula Christine (Perkins) Nelson. He was a 2019 graduate of Skidmore-Tynan High School and was a student at Stephen F. Austin State University.
He enjoyed being with his friends, working with his fraternity brothers at SFA, and just making others feel better about who they were.
Left behind to cherish fond and loving memories are his parents, Paula and David Nelson II; his brother, Kyle Aaron Nelson of Austin; and his grandparents, David and Iva Nelson of Sinton and Dorothy Perkins of Cedar Park.
Visitation will be held Friday, February 21, from 6 to 7 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, with a Rosary to be recited at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated there at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 22, with Rev. Thomas L. Goodwin officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Skidmore.
Pallbearers will be Tibo Gonzales, Garrett Garibay, Edward Soto, Nathan Lopez and Bobby Castillo.
