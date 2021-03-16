Matthew James Rodriguez, Jr., precious baby boy of Brianna Puente and Matthew James Rodriguez, Sr. was carried off by angels to his heavenly home on March 13, 2021.
He is preceded in death by great-grandparents; Augustin (Lupe) Aleman, Louis (Hawk) Rodriguez Sr., Petra H. Rodriguez, Eden Puente, Uncle; Augustin Aleman, Jr., Aunts; Anastacia Aleman, Ruby Rodriguez, Naomi Puente.
Survivors include grandparents, Bene Puente Sr., Rhonda Northcutt, Albert H. Rodriguez, Raquel Bentancud Rodriguez, Rosie Rodriguez; great-grandparents, Ernestine Nino, Gloria Aleman; aunts and uncles, Mickey Duran, Michelle Padron, Marcella Aleman, Albert (Erica Subia) Rodriguez Jr., Louis (Angie) Rodriguez, Guadalupe Rodriguez, Erma (Cirio) Rodriguez, Amy (Joe) Arrisola, Crystal (Andrew) Molina, Victoria (Johan) Esparragoza-Puente, Bene Puente Jr., Pancho (Kenneya) Puente; and cousins, Lilyian, Danny and Isaiah Puente.
Visitation will be held at 5:00pm – 8:00pm on Friday, March 19, 2021, at Treviño Funeral Home with the recitation of the holy rosary to follow at 7:00pm. Chapel service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, March 20, 2021.
Burial will be private.
Treviño Funeral Home