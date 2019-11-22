Maurine Barganski
June 26, 1931 - November 20, 2019
Maurine Holbrook Barganski passed away on November 20, 2019 at the Christus Spohn Shoreline in Corpus Christi, Texas. She was 88. Maurine and her twin sister Naurine were born in the Gray family farm house near Enid, Oklahoma on June 26, 1931 to Leon and Glenda Gray Halbrook, who predeceased Maurine.
Leon and Glenda Halbrook moved with he twins and younger sister Patricia to Portland, Texas in 1936. The twins graduated from Gregory High School in Gregory, Texas, where they were cheerleaders, in 1947.
Maurine had a very strong belief in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Recently Maurine told her sister Sue that she was thankful that she had had a good life. She was at peace. She will be deeply missed. She was a faithful member and volunteer at the First United Methodist Church in Beeville,Texas. She lived in Beeville for many years.
Maurine is survived by her three sisters and their families, Naurine Pyle, Patricia Gabriel and Sue McMullan (who was born in Portland after the family moved there from Oklahoma.) Maurine is also survived by her son David M. Barganski;wife Linda;daughter Dana Lynn Barganski;grandsons David A. Barganski and John H. Barganski; and great grandchildren Madisyn Barganski and Kyle Barganski.
The family expresses tremendous appreciation for the loving care of Maurine provided by many, including Terry Vidaure, Kay Bowman, Claudine and Jimmy Ramsey, Gilbert and Connie Moreno, her pastor the Rev. Dean Fleming, church staff and congregants.
Maurine did not want a funeral service. she will be cremated and later on her ashes will be scattered in a field of bluebonnets according to her wishes.