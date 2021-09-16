BEEVILLE – Maximino (Max) Hurtado, 56, passed away on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. He was born on March 2, 1965, in San Diego de la Union, Guanajuato, Mexico, to Bruno Hurtado and Esperanza Martinez. He married Angelica Valdez in 1997 in Beeville, Texas. He worked in the construction industry as a roofer.
He is survived by his wife, Angelica Valdez Hurtado of Beeville; daughter, Esmeralda Giselle (Cristofer Gutierrez) Hurtado of Beeville; one son, Maximino Angel Hurtado of Beeville; mother, Esperanza Martinez of San Diego de la Union, Guanajuato; three sisters, Maria Guzman of Dolores Hidalgo, Guanajuato, Guadalupe Gomez of Beeville and Lola Ramos of Houston, Texas.
Visitation will be held from 3-8 pm on Friday, Sept. 17, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. A holy rosary will be recited at 7 pm with Deacon Roger Rosenbaum.
Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel